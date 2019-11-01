Electric Vehicles Now Outsell Cars With Manual Transmissions in the US: Report

Folks, we're only ten years and two months away from the year 2030 and, boy, is it starting to feel like it. According to Driving.ca citing research conducted by J.D. Power, more Americans bought electric vehicles than they did ones with manual transmissions in the third quarter of 2019.

When it comes to new vehicles leaving dealer lots, cars powered purely by electricity are now officially less of a novelty than ones with clutch pedals. And with EV sales steadily rising and manuals on the decline, this is the first time the former has risen above the latter.

"[Manual transmissions] have been on a nearly century-long decline and while no rational person thinks the trend will ever reverse, it was interesting to note that only this year, after nearly a decade in market, EVs were able to surpass last century’s dying technology," J.D. Power's Tyson Jominy told the Canadian publication.