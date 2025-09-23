This First of Its Kind Electric RV Has Its Own Range Extender

The biggest car news and reviews, minus the BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Entegra Embark, a Class A (large) RV is the first production EREV (extended-range electric vehicle) motor home this size, representing a milestone in the evolution of EVs. It will be available as a rental vehicle in 2026; the company behind it plans to keep tweaking it based on feedback from its first borrowers.

For some contextual reminders, a Class A RV is the biggest (the ones that look like buses), a Class B is a small van-based RV, and a Class C is kind of in between—typically a chassis-cab style RV. “Why aren’t they named in order of size,” you ask? Logical question, and it’s simply because the Class C categorization was invented after the other two. As for extended-range EVs, known as EREVs, those are the ones that have fuel-burning engines, but the engine is only used to charge batteries. A hybrid, or plug-in hybrid, on the other hand, uses a combination of fuel and battery power to propel the wheels. Savvy?

As for this machine, the Embark claims 105 miles of range on its electric battery alone—450 miles of cruising range when you use the gasoline range extender engine. It’s got 800-volt architecture with DC fast charging capabilities (it can also be charged at a residence or traditional campground) and a 140-kWh battery pack. When you don’t need the power for propulsion, like when the RV’s resting at camp or in your driveway, the batteries can be used as a mobile backup power supply for your house.

Conceptually, I like this idea a lot. 450 miles is plenty to get you from a home city to halfway across the country in a couple of days, and the 100-mile electric range would let you tootle around for day trips without using any fuel at all. Of course, you’d also have to contend with the cumbersome Class A body, which can be a pain. I’ve only driven an RV this large once, and it was quite a handful—I have no idea how elderly people enjoy it.

We’ve been trying to get a hold of the RV’s marketing people to find out more about the specs and pricing, and will update this post if they hit us back with more details.

The press release announcing the vehicle’s debut doesn’t mention a list price. Class A RVs generally cost six figures, and I have a suspicion the purchase price of this electric one will be fairly astronomical. That may be why the company only mentions rentals. This is the only nugget Thor has shared regarding how to get your hands on one of these: “Embark is commercially available with full production commencing in 2026. Consumers interested in experiencing an electric Class A motorhome will be able to rent an Embark from THL in 2026. Entegra Coach will maximize consumer feedback from THL’s rental fleet to make continuous product improvements throughout 2026.”

Entegra is one of many RV brands under the umbrella of Thor Industries, which also owns Airstream, Jayco, Starcraft, and quite a few others. The Embark EREV RV’s platform is made by an electric commercial truck company called Harbinger Motors, which primarily makes full electric and plug-in hybrid medium-duty cargo trucks.

Last year, Harbinger showcased a Thor-branded PHEV RV concept, which appears to have been, well, the harbinger of this thing. Here’s a clip of that vehicle from months ago:

Only one image of the Embark has been released so far—the low-res Photoshop image above (which I boosted shadows on to let you see some details). What do you think? Is the Class A RV market ready for an EREV?

Got any fun RV stories? Drop me a line at andrew.collins@thedrive.com