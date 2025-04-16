2026 Subaru Solterra: More Power, More Range, Better Looks

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Three years after it first entered production, the Solterra electric crossover—Subaru’s group project with Toyota—is getting a refresh. Rocking a decidedly grille-less front end now, the 2026 Subaru Solterra gets more range, more power, and more tech than before.

This car and its bZ4X sibling have previously been dogged for not having much range. To address this, Subaru has given it a 25% increase, as it now sits at 285 miles on a single charge. A NACS port is now standard, which means this car has access to Tesla’s Supercharger network. Improved battery conditioning and charge speeds of up to 150 kW can now get the 74.7-kWh battery from 10-80% in under 35 minutes.

It’s more powerful too, with a new XT trim pumping out 338 horsepower from its two electric motors, getting from zero to 60 mph in under five seconds. The base car is punchier now, making 233 hp, 18 more than last year. Like the all-new and bigger Subaru Trailseeker, the Solterra features standard symmetrical all-wheel drive from its two electric motors and sits 8.3 inches off the ground, the highest in its class, per Subie.

Standard X-Mode with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes, Grip Control, and Downhill Assist Control let it traverse loose surfaces with relative ease while the suspension and steering have been tweaked for better handling and a comfier ride. A “new” all-wheel-drive system uses an improved controller that’s more flexible in terms of torque distribution and control in poor conditions.

Style-wise, there are new front and rear fascias, new wheels, and the fenders now match the body for certain colors. Inside, a new 14-inch touchscreen is borrowed from Lexus rather than last year’s Toyota unit.

The 2026 Subaru Solterra will go on sale later this year but will be on display at the New York International Auto Show that kicks off this weekend.

