Ford Mustang Mach-E Is Now Cheaper To Lease Than a Real Mustang

Ford continues to slash prices on the Mustang Mach-E, not only making it one of the most affordable brand-new EVs to own but also the most affordable car with a muscle car name. Earlier this year, Ford cut prices on the Mach-E across the board and now it’s slapping even more cash on the hood of leased ones, bringing the overall effective monthly cost down to as little as $448.

According to CarsDirect, Ford is offering up to $9,600 on entry-level Select RWD Mustang Mach-E thanks in part to a $600 Summer Sale bonus. That brings the monthly lease price down to just $319 per month for 36 months, with $4,649 due at signing. Spread that initial down payment across the 36 months, adding it to the monthly payment, and you get the $448 effective lease price. The cheapest gas-powered Mustang you can lease is a 2023 Mustang Ecoboost 2.3-liter, with an effective lease price of $477 per month.

Ford

How does the Mustang Mach-E compare to the muscle car from Ford’s crosstown rival? The cheapest Chevrolet Camaro you can lease is reportedly the V8-powered 1LT with an automatic transmission, with an effective lease price of $483 per month.

Despite its low lease prices, relative to cars with muscle car names, the Mustang Mach-E isn’t as cheap to lease as other EVs. It isn’t even the cheapest electric crossover to lease. Cars like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Subaru Solterra, and even the Chevy Equinox EV can all be had for lower effective lease prices.

The Mustang Mach-E is an understandably attractive car for EV buyers, though. It’s sharp and sporty crossover that, in its most basic configuration, has rear-wheel drive, 246 horsepower, 387 lb-ft of torque, tons of standard equipment, and 250 miles of range. When you look at it more as a sporty EV rather than just any other EV crossover, this new record-low lease price for it starts to make a case for itself.

