Hummer EV Pickup Spotted at Ford’s HQ Alongside a Mustang Mach-E

Unsurprisingly, a GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 was recently spotted at Ford's Michigan HQ, alongside the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E. It's an incredibly common practice in the auto industry for car companies to use competitors' cars as benchmarks. I'd actually be more surprised if Ford wasn't checking out cars like the Hummer EV. However, don't expect a direct Hummer EV competitor from Ford anytime soon.

At the moment, the only pure electric cars in Ford's lineup are the Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning. Neither of which are Hummer EV competitors. The Mach-E is an affordable crossover and the F-150 Lightning is more of a traditional pickup truck, while the Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 is a six-figure, all-electric super truck with more horsepower than a LaFerrari. So it might seem odd at first that Ford might be testing one alongside its less powerful, more traditional EVs. However, Ford is likely more interested in the technology underpinning the Hummer EV, rather than the actual car itself.

The Hummer EV is built on GM's Ultium battery platform, which underpins all of its new EVs, such as the Cadillac Lyriq and Chevy Blazer EV. The Ultium battery platform is a bit unique in the industry, as it allows for more vehicle flexibility than most electric vehicle platforms. It's that architecture that Ford is likely looking into, as it develops its own electric platforms.

Ford is currently working on two electric platforms for North America. One of which will be codenamed TE1 and will be the basis for its next-generation of electric trucks and potentially even an electric Bronco. Currently, the F-150 Lightning is built on a modified version of the standard F-150 truck platform, so learning GM's Ultium battery tech could improve the next-generation car's power, range, and packaging. The second platform Ford is working on will be the basis for most upcoming electric Fords and Lincoln's.