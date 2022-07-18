2024 Chevy Blazer EV SUV Revealed With 557 HP Electric SS Model

Chevrolet has revealed more pics and specs on the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV, marking the brand's entry into the mid-sized electric crossover market. But it's the top-trim SS model, packing a whopping 557 horsepower and all-wheel-drive, that will put the other fast EVs on notice—especially the Mustang Mach-E.

The Blazer EV will come in four distinct trim levels—1LT, 2LT, RS, and SS. There will also be a Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) model for law enforcement use. The Blazer relies on GM's Ultium EV architecture, like the GMC Hummer EV and upcoming 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.

The Blazer EV in LT trim.

The LT trims keep things understated, remaining fairly monochrome and with 19-inch wheels as standard. Front-wheel-drive is standard on the 1LT and 2LT, though the latter can have all-wheel-drive as an option. Range is up to 247 miles for the 1LT and 293 miles for the 2LT, depending on battery size. Chevy hasn't released power figures for these models at this stage.

The RS goes for a sportier look, adding some black accents to the grille and exterior trim, and steps up to 21-inch wheels. It's available in front-wheel-drive or rear-wheel-drive as standard, with optional all-wheel-drive. We don't know about power figures yet, but the RS has the longest legs with up to 320 miles of estimated range.

The RS exterior adds some contrast for a sportier look.

Chevy's first ever electric Super Sport model is naturally the most powerful in the lineup. The Blazer SS delivers 557 hp and up to 648 lb-ft of torque with a performance-oriented all-wheel-drive setup. Up to 290 miles of range is available, just a bit less than the RS model.

The SS also comes complete with a special "Wide Open Watts" mode, or WOW. It's good for a zero-to-60 mph sprint in under 4 seconds as per GM's estimates.

The SS model gets a striking two-tone finish.

Other touches for the range-topping SS include a unique front grille and 22-inch wheels. It also gets a black roof and A-pillars for that modern two-tone look.

The Blazer will be set up for 11.5 kW level 2 AC charging, and 190 kW DC fast charging. The latter should allow the Blazer to add 78 miles of range in just ten minutes.

LED exterior lighting is fitted across the range for nighttime activities. The RS and SS take it up a notch with specially choreographed walk-up and walk-away animations. After all, it's nice to see that your car is happy to see you. Chevy also throws in a light bar and an illuminated bowtie emblem to really seal the deal.

Inside, the cabin gets plenty of soft-touch materials and a 17.7-inch infotainment touchscreen, while the instrument cluster gets an 11-inch screen of its own. RS and SS trims get a flat-bottomed steering wheel for a sportier feel. The top two trims also get ambient lighting and heated and ventilated front seats. Heated rear outboard seats are standard on SS and optional on RS, too.

The Blazer EV is available with GM's Super Cruise driver-assist tech, which allows for hands-free driving in certain situations. It also sports reverse automatic braking and an advanced parking assist. This is in addition to the usual suite of automatic emergency braking, collision alert, and lane-keeping systems.

The Blazer EV will hit the market with a staggered launch. The 2LT and RS models will go on sale in summer 2023 for the 2024 model year. This will be followed by the SS later in 2023, and finally the 1LT and PPV models in early 2024.

Pricing starts at an MSRP "around $44,995" for the 1LT model, prior to destination charges, options, and other fees. The 2LT and RS come in at $47,595 and $51,995 respectively, while the SS will start at $65,995.

The Blazer EV marks Chevrolet's entry into an important segment. People love mid-sized SUVs, and they're going to want electric ones as the world moves away from gasoline. Plus, the SS model gives the company something to put up against the Ford Mustang Mach-E, so we can at least keep the muscle car wars going into the electric future. There should be plenty to like for Chevy fans looking to get into an electric crossover from next year.