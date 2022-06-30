2024 Chevy Silverado EV: What the First Testing Photos Tell Us

Until today, General Motors had only shown off the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV in CGI renders—not in photos of actual trucks. That changed with a tweet from General Motors CEO Mary Barra, who has given the masses their first look at a real Silverado EV prototype in testing, revealing a handful of small details about the upcoming electric pickup truck.

The photo, taken at GM's Milford Proving Ground, depicts what appears to be an early Silverado EV Trail Boss undergoing off-road testing, albeit without the body cladding that'll be found on the final product. Like the 2022 GMC Hummer EV, the Silverado EV hides a big underbelly with plastic cladding, which tracks given both are based on GM's Ultium platform, and store their batteries in their floors. In a sense, they're the same truck with different emphases, the Hummer's being off-roading, and the Silverado's on-road utility.

Pre-production 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, potentially a Trail Boss | Chevrolet

Relative to the Hummer EV, the Silverado EV has longer, lower front and rear overhangs, which presumably reduce drag, contributing to the truck's targeted 400-mile range. Rather than the range-maximizing model, however, this Silverado's tires and wheels would suggest it to be a prototype Trail Boss, as the wheels resemble those shown off in a GM render in January. As the legacy Trail Boss features smaller wheels for extra sidewall, these are almost certainly not the promised 24-inchers, though they are still sizeable without a doubt.