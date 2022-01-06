Chevy Silverado EV Will Be First Production Car WIth 24-Inch Wheels

Unless you've been snoozing under a rock these past few years, you'd know that electric pickups are a hot, competitive segment right now. Chevrolet have just revealed the 2024 Silverado EV, boasting huge torque and a claimed 400-mile range. However, the cool kids will have latched on to something else entirely: the Silverado EV will be the first production car to ship with 24" wheels.

Wheels have been getting bigger and bigger for decades now. In the 1980s, it wasn't uncommon to buy a compact car rolling on 13s. These days, things couldn't be more different, with luxury cars like the Lamborghini Urus shipping with 23-inch wheels from the factory.

GM are kicking things up a notch with the Silverado EV's 24-inchers, though it may yet go further. In 2019, GM design boss Michael Simcoe claimed that even 26-inch wheels could be on the horizon in coming years. "Where we are today, an 18-inch wheel is a small wheel," Simcoe stated at the time, noting that aesthetics were a strong driver of this trend.

In the case of the Silverado EV, the huge rims are paired with the usual low-profile tires, though there does appear to be an inch or two of sidewall, at least. Paired with a properly-tuned suspension, the ride could still be acceptable. It does suggest, however, that swapping to different wheel and tire setup could soften things up a bit, and would probably be the better choice for regular off-road use. As a contrast, the existing conventionally-powered Silverado mounts a variety of wheel sizes from 17" to 22".