This Today Show Segment on Gas-Saving Tips in a Ford Mustang Mach-E Is Painful

Gas prices are high right now, if you haven't noticed, and accompanying that extra pain at the pump are individuals and news organizations alike giving people tips on how to save fuel. Indeed, the Today Show came up with just a segment, embedded below, that's been airing on television lately doing just that. However, there's a small problem with it. The car they use to demonstrate these gasoline-saving tips doesn't burn any gasoline because it's an electric Ford Mustang Mach-E.

This wouldn't be egregious if the particular portion of the segment was focused on something like your driving style, which has a lot to do with how much energy you use whether you're burning fuel or discharging a battery. It didn't, however. The part of the clip with the Mach-E was focused on fuel saved while idling. NBC’s Senior Consumer Investigative Correspondent Vicky Nguyen explained that "If you're safely parked somewhere for more than ten seconds... consider turning your engine off. She then pressed the stop/start button on the Mach-E, which doesn't have an engine. "Idling can cost you up to half a gallon of gas per hour!"