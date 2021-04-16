As kids, we never really needed a special reason to get our toy trucks (and ourselves) covered in mud in the backyard. Imagining being behind the wheel of a big truck in some faraway land seemed good enough. Though most of us forget how to think like this as we age, it seems this sentiment never left the Czechs, for whom growing up seems to consist of merely increasing the scale of the trucks they play with. Take for example this off-road series Truck Trial CZ, an extreme overland championship mainly for ex-military hardware. The series offers classes for everything from Unimogs to Urals, and of course, even Tatra T813s—heavy-duty 8x8 vehicles with all-wheel steering and past lives as everything from artillery pieces to fire trucks.

via Facebook | K4 Movies

T813s, in particular, are showcased in a spectacular video of a Truck Trial event uploaded to Facebook, depicting the series' June 2018 visit to Stráž pod Ralskem in the northern Czech Republic. Therein, T813s can be seen rumbling up and down what the series' website calls "abnormally difficult terrain, sometimes artificial," consisting of everything from ditch crossings to off-camber hill climbs and descents.