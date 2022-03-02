Ford Will Keep Building ICE Trucks and Mustangs Because EVs Can’t Do It All

The doom and gloom surrounding what seems like the last days of internal combustion can be a lot to bear. That doesn't change the attitude of governments or indeed the reality of the climate, though. Many still worry the shift to electrification is happening too quickly; Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is a vocal critic of the rapid transformation. Now Ford's chief executive Jim Farley has laid out concrete plans to keep internal combustion as a key part of the company's business, at least for some vehicles.

Farley provided a few key quotes at a presentation to investors and media Wednesday morning. The first is that internal combustion engine development will continue where it's appropriate and that Ford will see a "revitalized ICE business." That could mean new engines for Super Duty trucks, "icons" like the Bronco, and importantly, Ford's last car standing: the Mustang. Farley indicated that a key factor in boosting profitability for the company is reducing warranty costs, and as a result, this new generation of engines will be "radically simplified," according to the CEO.

Now, gas and diesel powertrain simplification may not sound like something that will work well with a more environmentally friendly future. After all, much of the complexity of modern engines has to do with eking out efficiency and maintaining low emissions. However, as Ford North America's Product Communications Director Mike Levine says, the part of Ford's business that will continue to develop internal combustion engines, "Ford Blue," will also be developing hybrid vehicles, including plug-in hybrids. A simplification on the internal combustion front may be met with a growing integration of far simpler electric drivetrain components.