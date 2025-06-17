Ferrari Delayed Its First EV That Really Matters Due to ‘Zero’ Demand: Report

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

If all goes according to plan, we will see Ferrari’s first-ever battery-electric car this fall. Ferrari’s second EV was supposed to emerge late next year, and that’s the one that will supposedly be a real test for Maranello—a true series production model, as opposed to the first EV, which is intended to be more low-volume. However, a report from Reuters citing two sources claims that the latter EV has now been pushed back to 2028. The reason? Demand for an all-electric Ferrari is “zero,” according to the unnamed source.

Like so many other automakers that churn out much cheaper stuff, Ferrari appears to have slowed down its electrification timeline. The EV we’ll see later this year will be a production model, but Ferrari perceives it as more of a symbolic starting point for its efforts in the high-performance EV space, a space it’s taken its sweet time to show up to. One source described the car to Reuters as “atypical” for the brand, and that it will be larger than the company’s other cars, but not an SUV. With limited production numbers, it certainly isn’t expected to replace anything in the core range.

Rumor has it, it’s that second Ferrari EV—which we’re now going to see in 2028, rather than late 2026—that was supposed to be more of a mainstream Ferrari, if there is such a thing. Reuters says it was pegged for 5,000 to 6,000 units over a five-year run. And while there are precious few details about it out there, this second EV is the one Ferrari is said to be especially keen on. Unfortunately, there just isn’t enough demand from the brand’s customer base to sustain such a production run, according to the news agency’s sources.

Ferrari

The silver lining to the delay is that it will give Ferrari more time to hone the product, which probably isn’t a bad thing, considering the importance the company has reportedly staked in it. The way Ferrari has held its cards close to the chest about all this is very different than the strategy Lamborghini has taken with the Lanzador. We first saw that car almost two years ago, if you can believe that—five years ahead of its intended 2028 sale date. And, much like the rumored Ferrari EV launching this year, it’s larger than any Lambo that isn’t a Urus, but it’s also not exactly an SUV, either.

Lamborghini obviously has a wealth of Volkswagen Group hardware it can pull together to realize its first EV, and that tech is already quite mature. Ferrari’s going down this road for the first time, and no doubt wants to start this journey properly. You only get one chance to make a first impression with your first EV, after all.

