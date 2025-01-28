VW’s Delayed ID.7 EV Has Been Canceled for North America

The Volkswagen ID.7 was going to be a big deal. At least, that’s what we all thought. VW figured so too as it flew a small group of journalists, including my boss Kyle, all the way to Spain to drive an early prototype. It was championed as the car that would feature all VW had learned from its experience with EVs, a key part of the puzzle for the brand’s future in North America post-Dieselgate. That was 2023, though; this is now, and according to a report from The Car Guide, the ID.7 isn’t coming stateside after all.

This isn’t terribly surprising given that the ID.7 was supposed to launch here in mid-2024. We wrote last May about the delayed debut and asked what I feel like is a fair question: Will anyone miss it? VW was challenged with the same prompt and apparently decided to scratch the model from its North American plans entirely.

I’ve reached out to VW for confirmation that the ID.7 won’t be sold here. For what it’s worth, Automotive News cites a company spokesperson in its story as saying “the ongoing challenging EV climate” is the cause for its cancelation. That’s believable considering the general public’s feelings toward EVs, not to mention the newly installed U.S. administration’s.

“Electric vehicles continue to be a core part of Volkswagen’s long-term product strategy, and new electric models will continue to be introduced for this market,” the spokesperson said to Automotive News. The ID.7 simply isn’t included in that strategy, it seems.

I hate it for the teams at VW who put their minds together to develop the battery-powered midsize sedan. I’m sure it will be fine in Europe and China, where it continues to be marketed. It was supposed to make 282 horsepower and 402 lb-ft of torque on our roads, which would’ve made it nice and zippy if not an absolute hoot.

Pour one out for the ID.7, man. Here’s hoping we get more lovable VWs like the ID.Buzz in its place.

