A VW ID.4 Just Set a New EV Record on a 4,432-Mile Journey

Making long-distance journeys in an EV can take significant planning to avoid running out of juice. That's even more important when you're gunning for a world record like Rainer Zietlow, who just crossed the whole of Canada in a Volkswagen ID.4.

Zietlow is perhaps best known for running Challenge4, a banner under which he pursues ambitious adventure drives. He's done everything from setting altitude records in a Volkswagen Touareg to crossing multiple continents in cars powered by natural gas. As covered by CarScoops, his latest project involved crossing Canada in an EV while making the minimum number of charge stops along the way.

Like the vast majority of his records, Zietlow relied on a Volkswagen for the journey. The attempt was made with a Volkswagen ID.4, with photographer Elric Popp joining him for the trip. Starting off in St John's, Newfoundland, the duo drove 4,432 miles, ending up at Mile 0 on the Trans-Canada Highway in Victoria, British Columbia. The journey was completed with just eighteen charge stops, with the ID.4 averaging 246 miles between charges.

The duo completed their journey under cover of darkness. Challenge4

Reports on the journey don't note the exact model of ID.4 used. The rear-wheel-drive version, with its longer 274-mile range, would be the natural choice, with the best all-wheel-drive model coming up short at 255 miles by comparison. The Drive has reached out to Zietlow for comment and will update this article accordingly.

If you're a long-time reader of The Drive, you'll note our experience with similar journeys, having crossed the Nullarbor Desert in a Kia EV6. In these endeavors, it's crucial to plan charge stops carefully. Get it wrong, and you'll run out of juice in the middle of nowhere, and your record attempt will be over. It's also important to have time on your hands since driving faster is a great way to spoil your range.

The drive took in much of the Trans-Canada Highway. Challenge4

It bears noting that Zietlow's record is ripe for a challenge. The Volkswagen ID.4 is by no means the longest-range EV on offer, making it low-hanging fruit for an eager challenger. Such an attempt would simply need a longer-range EV and the time and will to carry it out. If you happen to take a stab at the world record before we do, don't hesitate to drop us a line.