The Volkswagen ID.X Performance Concept Is a 550-HP ID.7

Volkswagen decided to show the world what's possible when it digs into its vast electric vehicle parts bin to make a sport sedan. It's called the Volkswagen ID.X Performance Concept and it's essentially an ID.7 show car with power, suspension, and aerodynamic upgrades that won't ever go on sale.

To make the ID.X Performance, Volkswagen added an electric motor to the ID.7's front axle, which combines with its existing rear-axle motor to give it 550 horsepower and all-wheel-drive. The only production ID.7 on sale comes with a single rear-mounted motor with 282 horsepower. While the ID.X Performance isn't a real production car, slapping another motor to its front axle isn't difficult, so expect a similar powertrain to make production at some point.

In addition to the extra power, VW widened the ID.X's wheel track by 80 millimeters, flared its fenders accordingly, and lowered the suspension by 60 millimeters. The lowering springs are said to be "especially stiff" but ride quality doesn't really matter in a show car.

Inside those flared wheel arches are 20-inch center-locking wheels that seem plucked from a Porsche 911 GT3 and painted bronze. They're also wrapped in ultra-sticky Michelin Pilot Cup 2 R tires, which are an available dealer option on the 911 GT3. Porsche might not love seeing its GT3 wheels on an electric Volkswagen but seeing the VW symbol on center locking wheels is really fun and I sincerely hope a future performance ID.7 gets them at some point.

As for the aero, the ID.X Performance has a ton of carbon fiber bits. There's a fixed carbon fiber rear wing, a carbon rear diffuser, side skirts, and a large lower front lip. Inside, front passengers sit their butts in carbon fiber bucket seats, which also look stolen from a 911 GT3.

It won't be hard for Volkswagen to make a car like the ID.X Performance, which was the whole point of showing it off. The VW Group already has all of the parts necessary to make a genuinely cool and exciting electric performance sedan. All Volkswagen needs to do is build the damn thing.