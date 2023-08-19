The Lamborghini Lanzador Concept Is a Two-Door, Four-Seat EV SUV Grand Tourer

Well, it’s either one of the signs of the apocalypse, or we’re not dreaming: Lamborghini has released an EV concept. Meet the four-seat, two-door, lifted electric “high ground clearance GT” called the Lanzador. It’s a look forward at what Lambo wants to put into production in 2028 and signals strongly that the storied brand will have it both ways.

With the naturally aspirated V12 hybrid Lamborghini Revuelto, the Italian supercar brand will seemingly split its lineup down the middle. While details around the next-gen Huracán are unconfirmed, a lot of messaging surrounding the current cars suggests that the V10 will not be making the same comeback as the V12. So while the flagship supercars are almost certainly staying combustion-powered, some might downsize and all will definitely add electricity.

Lamborghini

The Lanzador is a concept and is still far from production, but there are some early details about what is in development. Two motors, one on each axle, provide high-horsepower propulsion with electronic torque vectoring on the rear axle. Active aerodynamics will play a role as well, with Lambo using it to both reduce drag for range or increase downforce for performance. The suspension will be fully active and include rear-wheel steering. Finally, it will come with a new generation of overseer electronics with more sensors and actuators to more finely control the handling of the Lanzador.

Lamborghini

Outside, it looks like a two-door coupe version of an Urus. It’s very traditionally Lamborghini, and actually doesn’t look too far from a production-feasible car. If anything, it looks closer to the absurd Mattel Hot Wheels futuristic concepts of the last 20 years and is a nicely proportioned object that looks quite cool. Meanwhile, the inside is a total concept car fantasy.

The bread-and-butter Lambo supercars aren’t going EV, but this sure looks like the next Urus. I don’t think anyone will shed a tear over the Urus going EV, especially if it means we can keep our V12s.