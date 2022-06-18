Electrified Lamborghinis Will Still Look Like ‘Spaceships’, Design Head Says

No other brand has captured the imagination of young people like Lamborghini. Since the Miura debuted back in the '70s, Lamborghini has had the most outrageous styling of any brand on the market. Thankfully, that isn't going to change as the brand switches over to hybrid and fully-electric cars.

At the Milan Monza motor show, Lamborghini design boss Mitja Borkert told Autocar that future electrified cars will continue Lamborghini's tradition of radical styling: "They will always look like spaceships, always be inspiring, always cars that with whatever technology they have will have the sound and the emotion to touch you."

That's encouraging to hear but, if I'm being honest, I never had any doubts about Lamborghini's willingness to create radical new designs. If there was ever a brand that consistently pushed the envelope of design, it's Lamborghini. Its designs don't always work (for example, the Lamborghini Urus) but at least it's a brand that tries. Plus, if anyone did have any doubts, just take a look at Lamborghini's recent all-electric concept car, the one Borkert told Autocar will serve as inspiration for future hybrid and electric cars, the Terzo Millennio.

We aren't likely to see something as wild looking as the Terzo Millennio for awhile, though, as fully-electric Lamborghinis are still pretty far away. "We have a clear future declared by Stephan Winkelmann [Lamborghini CEO] and we are heading to the future. We finish with pure internal combustion this year and start hybrid next year." said Borkert.

If hybrids are next, internal combustion isn't off the table, which means designs should stay semi-conventional for now, as Lamborghini will still need to design cars around engines, gearboxes, differentials, and fuel tanks, among many other things. Though, Borkert does still see opportunity in hybrid design, from some new technology. He mentioned a new muffler, which can somehow be used for aerodynamics "in a very cool way."

As a kid, Lamborghinis were the coolest things in the world to me and I'm sure I'm not alone. Their dramatic styling promised speed, emotion, and excitement in ways I didn't quite understand yet, which is why I still have such a fondness for the Italian brand. As cynical as the modern supercar market is, there's still something exciting about a Lamborghini. Hearing that such imaginative styling will continue on long after internal combustion engines are gone isn't exactly surprising, given the brand's history, but it is reassuring.