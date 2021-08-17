Whodunit? The New $3M Lamborghini Countach Already Has a Curbed Wheel

I mean, at least you're not the one who did it to Lamborghini's brand new $3 million Countach .

Ever curbed one of your car's wheels? You'd definitely know the sound of the shameful crunch if you had. That metal-on-stone grinding means you're about to be super embarrassed every time you look at the woefully inflicted rash. But know that it can always be worse.

Instagrammer Sebastian Azcarate captured some footage of the new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 which was on display at The Quail for all to see during Monterey Car Week. His video, which was originally taken on Snapchat and shared to several supercar Instagram pages, shows a close-up of the Countach's rear driver-side wheel with unmistakable curb rash.

Interestingly, it appears that the rash wasn't present during the Countach's first day at Monterey, meaning it must have happened after the car was unveiled.

While we're not exactly sure how this happened, it's entirely possible that the Countach's immensely wide stance played a part in it. The limited-run supercar has an overall width of around 83 inches excluding its mirrors, which is nearly five inches wider than a Kia Telluride. While that doesn't excuse the curbing, it does give a possible explanation.