Lamborghini Huracan Successor Won’t Share a Platform With Audi

The Lamborghini Gallardo was a game-changer for the company. Along with the Huracan that followed it, it gave Lamborghini something to sell the well-off masses that weren't quite ready to step up to a raging V12. Now, it's decided to develop the Huracan's successor alone without Audi's assistance.

When designing the Gallardo and Huracan, Lamborghini teamed up with Audi to get the projects over the line. By penning a platform that would underpin both Lamborghini's cars as well as the Audi R8, it was able to share development costs. According to a Lamborghini executive that spoke to Drive.com.au, however, that's no longer necessary. The next generation model will be a raging bull all the way down.

Francesco Scardaoni, Asia-Pacific region director for Lamborghini, indicated the company's recent run of good form obviated the need to twin the new car with a new Audi model. "Since we've been so profitable, we got the green light to develop our own platform," Scardaoni told the Australian outlet.

Ekaterina Gorbacheva

It's all down to record sales of the company's current lineup. The company delivered 9,233 vehicles in 2022, its best-ever result. It also chalked up $670 million in profit on $2.6 billion of revenue, both also record numbers for the Italian marque. Profits alone were up 56.4% on 2021 figures, which were already considered a strong result for the company.

"From one side, being part of the [VW] Group and having a platform to share is really good because you can share technology," said Scardaoni. "But of course, being able to design our own platform gives us even more freedom to create the platform that best fits the Lamborghini DNA without any compromise."

While the new Lamborghini platform is intended to be exclusive, Scardaoni didn't rule out that other parts of the Volkswagen group may later look at the Italian company's homework. "Future planning from a big organization like the Audi-Volkswagen Group can change," explained Scardaoni, adding "but again, as of today, this will be specific to Lamborghini."

On Audi's side, the decision was made not to pursue a third-generation R8 model with an ICE powertrain, in favor of an electric model to come down the line. The Huracan's successor will remain gas-powered, though it may drop the V10 for a twin-turbo V8 instead. In any case, it's sure to be a riot when it drops sometime around 2025.