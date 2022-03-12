Revolting Lamborghini Countach's First Wash in 20 Years Is One Disgusting Detail

The car was first given a serious powerwash and foam treatment to remove the bulk of the dust and grime and let the chemicals start eating away at the worst of the detritus. Amazingly, only one small leak was found in all the Lamborghini's body seals, likely as the car lived inside over the last two decades.
From there, paint measurements showed plenty of inconsistency in the thickness of the finish, which can be a sign of a non-original paint job. However, in the case of a low-run, hand-built Italian supercar from the 1980s, it's actually a sign that the car does still have its original paint, as these vehicles were painted by hand, not machines, back then.
After a few trials, the right combination of foam pad and polish was found to give the absolute best results. Polishing brought a quick and drastic improvement to the paint on the car, with the single-stage coating coming back up to a rich shine.