Revolting Lamborghini Countach's First Wash in 20 Years Is One Disgusting Detail

Regular commuter cars tend to lead busy lives, racking up miles by the tens of thousands and being passed from owner to owner until they finally become too expensive to keep on the road or simply die entirely. Supercars and other luxury vehicles, though, are often only brought out on special occasions, and some end up left sitting for years, deteriorating all the while. This video from Larry Kosilla at AMMO NYC shows just how bad a Lamborghini can get when it's left sitting for two whole decades.

The car in question is a 1985 Lamborghini Countach 5000s, originally delivered to its owner in Rome, Italy. The Euro-spec car was a two-valve carbureted model, had no wing, and originally cost around $99,500 when new. Of 321 examples built, only around 50 made it to the USA.

The car came to Kosilla and AMMO NYC from Curated, a company specializing in restoring and trading vintage supercars. The Countach was found in Connecticut very much in barn find condition, with the owner Tony sharing a full folder of photos showing his history with his much-loved car.