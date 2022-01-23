Lamborghini Aventador Successor Will Be a V12 Plug-In Hybrid: Report

Lamborghini is riding on its success in 2021, during which it outsold 2019 by six percent and 2020 by 23 percent. Driven mostly by the popular Urus SUV and a clear understanding of both the market and what its customers want, the Raging Bull is poised for an interesting 2022 with rumors swirling about the successor to the Aventador throne. According to UK-based site CAR, Lamborghini chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann confirmed this week that the replacement for the Aventador will be a plug-in hybrid model.

“In 2023, we will have the follow-up for the Aventador, which will be the first plug-in hybrid, with a complete new V12 engine,” Winkelmann told CAR. “And then in 2024 we will have the Urus and the Huracan follow-on as well, plug-in hybrid cars. This will close the first step of our strategy, which will cut CO2 emissions by 2025 compared to today by at least 50 percent.”

That tracks with what then-Chief Technology Officer Maurizio Reggiani (recently appointed Vice President Motorsport) told me in August. “The V12 is our heritage, and we want the sound of the engine to remain one of the most important characteristics of our future cars,” he said. Even though the brand has made it clear that it’s marching toward electrification, that doesn’t mean it’s leaving its iconic, roaring V12 behind.