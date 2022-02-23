Cargo Ship Fire Might Have Destroyed Some of the Final Lamborghini Aventadors

Aftermath of the toasted car-carrying cargo ship Felicity Ace continues to reveal itself. Now we know the boat, which was confirmed to contain nearly 4,000 Porsches, Bentleys, Audis, and VWs, also had one more brand's products onboard: Lamborghini. Automotive News interviewed Andrea Baldi, Lamborghini of America CEO, and he confirmed there are "dozens" of Raging Bulls aboard the now-charred ship.

According to Baldi, every Lamborghini involved was already pre-sold to customers. The majority of them were Urus SUVs, the brand's best-seller. Additionally, he confirmed there were multiple Huracans and Aventadors involved in the mess. Some customers had been waiting for up to a year to take delivery of their Lamborghinis, with Baldi admitting the situation won't be resolved right away.

"We will inform the customers as soon as we have a definitive picture," he continued, noting it'll be impossible to tell how heavily impacted buyers will be until salvage efforts determine the extent of the damage.