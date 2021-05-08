This Cat Model Made Cars Its Catwalk, Literally

During the height of supermodel pop culture, model Linda Evangelista told a reporter in 1990 that she "doesn’t wake up for less than $10,000." Car models make decidedly less than that, and there is one particular star in China who (according to World of Buzz) makes three or four appearances a month at about $1500 each time.

This British Shorthair cat, Mao Mao, fell into car modeling on a whim of her owner, who has been identified only as Zheng. He has a job in the automotive industry and came up with the idea to place Mao Mao in one of the vehicles on display at a car show. She drew a crowd of admirers and became a fixture on the show circuit near Zheng's home in Jiangbei, Chongqing.