Lamborghini Restarting Aventador Production After Final Cars Sank on Felicity Ace Ship

Of the nearly 4,000 cars that were on board the Felicity Ace cargo ship when it caught fire and eventually sunk, more than a dozen were Lamborghini Aventadors. That caused a problem for the Italian automaker as it had already ended Aventador production to make way for the supercar's successor. This left paying customers without the final-run examples they had ordered, though they can rest easy now knowing that Lamborghini will replace the 15 Aventador Ultimaes that are roughly 10,000 feet underwater off the coast of Portugal.

This move was announced by Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann during a media roundtable with European journalists on Thursday. In total, there were 85 Lamborghinis destroyed in the incident, though most of them were Urus SUVs, which are still in production. Winkelmann mentioned those but specifically focused on the Aventador Ultimaes, which are hand-assembled and cost more than $500,000.

"This was the edition which was closing the production of the Aventador, and there were 15 on board of the ship," the CEO explained, according to Automotive News. "We put our heads together, and luckily, we are able to replace those cars, so there will be no loss for our customers in the U.S. due to the sunken ship. This is good news.

"And all the rest we are able to replace. The Aventador was tricky, but we made it," Winkelmann concluded.