The Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Is the Raging Bull's Last Stand

The Lamborghini Aventador has been the company's flagship model since its launch in 2011. Taking over from the Murciélago, it carried on the tradition of naturally-aspirated V12 power in a mid-engined chassis with all-wheel-drive grip. After a long innings and innumerable variants over the years, production is wrapping up with a final special edition—the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae. We promise, that's not a typo. The new model will be built in a run of just 350 coupes and 250 roadsters. Known in full as the Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae, that name hints at the vehicle's key attributes—namely, 780 CV sent to all four wheels. If you're unfamiliar with CV, it stands for "cavallo vapore", and is an Italian unit of metric horsepower. In more familiar units, the Ultimae's 6.5 liter V12 puts out 574 kW, or 769 regular horsepower for those playing along at home.

Lamborghini

The added power is a full 39 hp more than the earlier Aventador S, and 10 hp above the more mental Aventador SVJ. It's not likely to be hugely noticeable on the street, but should be useful for shaving a tenth or two off laptimes down the straights if the Ultimae finds itself at at track. As for Ultimae name, it's a Latin word which translates to "latest" or "final" in Latin. Fitting!

Lamborghini

Lamborghini

The Ultimae comes with four-wheel steering, as was first seen on the Aventador S. It also ships with new aero tweaks, with a new front splitter and rear diffuser helping to keep the car glued to the road. The changes are minor relative to the Aventador S, but they're there. Other tweaks include a twin-exit rear exhaust, tweaked side-inlet ducts and a two-tone treatment on the sideskirts. The hero color scheme for the coupe is grey-on-black with red accents, while the roadster gets a bright blue-on-blue treatment. Of course, a broad selection of exterior finishes are available for the discerning individual. The interior gets a handful of unique treats, with sewn Y-shaped inserts on the seats in black Alcantara coming standard, along with the Ultimae name embroidered on the bolsters. There's also the option of getting a special repeating Y-pattern motif on the seats and dash if you so desire; the relevance of the Y is not clear at the time of writing, but it's new on the Ultimae regardless. As with any limited run Italian supercar, there's also a plaque that highlights the car is one of 350 coupes or 250 roadsters produced. While the press shots show a relatively conventional black and grey interior, a huge variety of interior colors are available through the Lamborghini Ad Personam customization service.

Lamborghini