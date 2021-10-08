Viral Videos of Rear-Ended Lamborghini Aventador Don’t Tell the Whole Story

By now, you might have seen that video of a Lamborghini Aventador getting rear-ended by an Audi at a Florida intersection. The incident went viral after being posted to TikTok, where it generated millions of likes, thousands of comments, and even a few national news stories showing the owner's side of the story. But as the old adage goes, don't believe everything you read on the internet.

The owner of the Aventador who originally shared the video is Matt Heller, the founder of HornBlasters, an aftermarket auto accessory company that outfits trucks with train horns. He originally posted the video over the weekend, showing the enraged owner of the Audi storming up to the window of his white Lamborghini and claiming that he had hit the front-end of her car.

It sounds impossible, and that's largely what riled up the internet—after all, the footage from a security camera at the nearby gas station clearly shows the Audi ramming into the stopped Lambo waiting in traffic. It's probably better if you re-watch Heller's account of the accident that was posted to YouTube.