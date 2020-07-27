We Got Him: That Time GM Sold 12,500 Terrible Chevy Malibus to Saddam Hussein

The international reputation of American carmakers during the Malaise Era—the period of successive oil crises, regulation-choked engines and general crap quality lasting from 1973 to the mid-1980s—was, in a word, bad. So bad that former Iraq dictator Saddam Hussein once nixed a deal to buy 25,000 specially-built 1981 Chevrolet Malibus from General Motors after the first 12,500 reportedly arrived in Iraq riddled with defects, inadvertently creating a now-rare piece of automotive history in the process.

Now, the exact origins of this 1980 deal between GM and Saddam are unclear, beyond the fact that Iraq had no domestic auto industry and needed fleets of hardy cars for government business and taxi service. Typically murderous dictators pick something more interesting, but Saddam settled on the G-Body Chevrolet Malibu probably because American products were en vogue at the time. Also, he was a weird guy.

However, even if he wanted the Malibus, he couldn't get them directly from the United States. The U.S. government had instituted sanctions on Iraq following Saddam's bloody rise to power in 1979 because it believed the Ba'ath Party was supporting terrorism, even as relations between the two countries were gradually warming for other geopolitical reasons. So it fell to GM of Canada to broker the deal, with the cars being made at its Oshawa, Ontario plant and shipped out from the Port of Halifax. GM would get its money—over $200 million in 2020 bucks—Iraq would get its taxis, and the Canadian government would catch a little piece of the action as well.