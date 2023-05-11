The Lamborghini Huracan Is Sold Out, and Its V10 May Be Done Too

The Lamborghini Huracan, which is arguably the greatest champion of the V10 engine ever, is completely sold out. It could mark the end of the line for Lamborghini's 5.2-liter, naturally aspirated V10, as multiple sources indicate its successor will downsize to a V8.

Lamborghini announced the Huracan's unavailability in its Q1 2023 sales report, stating that its junior supercar is "sold out till the end of production." If you don't already have money down on a Huracan, you're not getting a new one at this point, plain and simple. Lamborghini didn't speak to whether this applies to any Huracan-derived special models, like the Gallardo-born Sesto Elemento, though those likely will be spoken for before their public debut.

2023 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato. Lamborghini

Lamborghini has already outlined the Huracan's successor, which its former CEO Stefano Domenicali (now at Formula 1) confirmed in 2018 that it'll be a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) in the same vein as the newly revealed Revuelto. But while the top dog keeps its V12, reports indicate that the Huracan's follow-up will lose cylinders when it arrives around 2025.

Despite Domenicali referring to the Huracan's lineage as a V10 family, reputable German outlet Auto Motor und Sport reports the next-generation model will instead utilize a hybridized twin-turbo V8. The engine reportedly will be related to the 4.0-liter currently used in the Urus, but will rev to an adrenal gland-squeezing 10,000 rpm. It'll also reportedly use an updated version of the carbon-reinforced aluminum chassis used in the Huracan and outgoing Audi R8.

Past statements from Lamborghini officials make it sound like a V10 was the plan for a while, so the switch to a V8 may be coming to meet carbon emissions targets. But if downsizing and hybridizing allow Lamborghini to kick its first EV out until the late 2020s, then that's just the price we'll have to pay. And as consolation prizes go, a 10,000-rpm redline isn't a bad one at all.