2023 Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato: A 600-HP, All-Terrain V10 Supercar

The 2023 Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato sees the Italian supercar leave tarmac behind for all-terrain antics instead.

The Huracán Sterrato is essentially a Safari version of the existing Huracán supercar. To that end, it packs a 5.2-liter naturally-aspirated V10 engine good for 602 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque, matching the original Huracán delivered in 2014. It sends drive to all four wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. All up, it's good for a zero to 60 mph sprint in just 3.4 seconds, going on to a top speed of 160 mph.

Lamborghini has uniquely equipped the Sterrato to make the supercar work off-road. It boasts a 1.7-inch higher ground clearance compared to the Huracán Evo, and has greater suspension travel to match. The front and rear track have also been widened, and the underbody, sills, and rear diffuser have been reinforced for protection. There's also a pair of mean-looking LED driving lights mounted to the front bumper, in addition to the Huracán's regular headlights.

At the rear, Lamborghini has fitted a mechanical self-locking differential for maximum performance on loose surfaces. The usual Strada and Sport drive modes of the Huracán are also joined by a new Rally mode in the Sterrato. This optimizes the all-wheel-drive system to suit driving in low-grip situations like on gravel, dirt, and sand. Further supporting this activity is the air intake mounted high on the rear hood, which helps the engine breathe clean air on dusty trails.

There's serious cladding on the pumped wheel arches as you'd expect, with Bridgestone Dueler AT002 all-terrain tires tucked underneath. The tires feature run-flat technology which allows the car to be driven at 50 mph for 50 miles with no air. Big carbon-ceramic brakes are fitted front and rear to help haul the car to a stop, on-road and off.

Inside, the off-road model gets unique Alcantara Verde Sterrato upholstery and other touches to suit the all-terrain lifestyle. The instrument panel adds a digital inclinometer to indicate pitch and roll. There's also a compass and geographic coordinate indicator to keep you going the right way in a featureless desert. A steering angle indicator is present so you know what the front wheels are doing.

The Safari concept has always been a fun one, and it's rad to see Lamborghini bring it to bear on a real thoroughbred supercar. Lamborghini will build just 1,499 examples of the Huracán Sterrato, kicking off production in February 2023. So, if you've always dreamed of thrashing a Italian supercar on a dirt road, this would be a great way to do so. Just get on to your local dealer quickly before they're all spoken for.