Desert-Running Lamborghini Huracan Can Really Jump

"That leads us to what's next on the Jumpacan, which is basically a full re-working of the suspension," Steinbacher says. He continues to explain that stiffer springs are necessary, as is a higher ride height and re-valved shocks. Clearly, the dampers aren't doing their jobs as well as they could be in the video, seeing as the suspension almost completely collapses during the hard landing.

The lighter note of all this is that the car does look great and function well, for the most part. It had no trouble drifting around the desert and going off shallower jumps before it reached its limits. That's not to say the actual structure of the vehicle is in any danger, though. The wrecked Huracan chassis has been thoroughly reinforced by a custom cage and body structure made by SE Motors in California. Once what was left of the Huracan was scanned into a computer, all of the custom parts were designed and sent to Steinbacher for assembly.

Unfortunately, the shell didn't come with the 5.2-liter, 610-horsepower V10 typically found in Huracans. Installed in its stead is a Chevy LS V8 paired with a six-speed manual transaxle taken from a Lamborghini Gallardo. Even without a V10, it's a potent combination, a point demonstrated further with extra footage below from The Mint 400 YouTube channel.