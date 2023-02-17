Nailed It: Hotel Valet Crashes Rare Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Into Another One

Many car enthusiasts would rather walk a mile than have a valet park their car. But when it comes to high-end vehicles worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, more money can translate into the need for more convenience. That's how one valet got behind the wheel of an ultra-rare Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae at a hotel and, as unbelievable as it might seem, crashed it into yet another Aventador Ultimae.

The Supercar Blog first noticed the video of the aftermath posted to Instagram by Craig Jones, a professional grappler and jiu-jitsu competitor from Australia, with a caption noting that both cars were rentals. A bit of sleuthing around luxury hotels in Perth, Australia, shows that the crash appears to have taken place just a few feet from the entrance of Crown Towers in Perth.

The video shows the valet behind the wheel of a bright blue Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Roadster. Jones approaches the car, engine still running after it already rear-ended the purple Ultimae Coupe. The valet said that he was just trying to park the car when he accidentally pressed the gas instead of the brake because, according to him, the gas and brake were too close together.

To make matters worse, these aren't just any other Aventadors. The Ultimae is the swan song to the raging bull's iconic model, pumping out 769 horsepower from its 6.5-liter V12. Combine that with its carbon fiber construction to bring the car's weight down to just over 3,400 pounds and you'll understand why the powerplant is enough to propel the car from zero to 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds and continue climbing all the way to 221 mph.

That being said, they are significantly more exclusive than other plain Aventadors. Lamborghini produced just 350 examples of the Ultimae Coupe, and 250 units of the Roadster. In fact, the half-million dollar hand-built cars are so important to Lamborghini that the automaker restarted production of the Aventador last year just to replace the 15 examples that were aboard the Felicity Ace when it sunk off the coast of Portugal.

It's unlikely that either car is totaled given their hefty upfront price tag, however, I wouldn't want to be the one footing the bill for this crash. The Roadster itself has sustained damage to the front bumper, both fenders, and its hood, whereas the damage to the coupe can't be clearly seen due to the camera angles. Either way, to see two of these rare examples crash into one another is probably making other owners see green as their own car's value increased.