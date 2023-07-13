Lamborghini Is Going Hybrid at Le Mans With Its First LMDh Prototype Racer

Lamborghini Squadra Corse just revealed its first-ever hybrid prototype Le Mans car, the SC63, which will make its racing debut next year. When the hybrid Lambo hits the Circuit de la Sarthe, it will be the Italian brand's first time competing in the LMDh class of the FIA World Endurance Championship. You'll also see it in the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Endurance Cup. So expect to see the Lamborghini SC63 at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Daytona, as well as the 12 Hours of Sebring.

The Lamborghini SC63 isn't just a hybrid race car, though. According to Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann, the SC63 kicks off the brand's plan for electrification, both on the track and the road. “The SC63 is the most advanced racing car ever produced by Lamborghini and it follows our roadmap ‘Direzione Cor Tauri’ laid out by the brand for the electrification of our product range.”

Lamborghini

That doesn't mean the SC63's powertrain will translate directly to road cars, though. Its 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 was made specifically for the race car. Per regulations, when combined with the electric motor and battery setup, the new Lambo powertrain is limited to 670 horsepower.

Lamborghini is partnering with Italian racing team Iron Lynx to run the SC63. It's supplying two of its own factory drivers, Mirko Bortolotti and Andrea Caldarelli, and also signed two former Formula 1 drivers, Daniil Kvyat and Romain Grosjean. More drivers are said to be added later this year. Two of these Lamborghini SC63 racers will be made, one for FIA endurance racing and one for IMSA, both of which will be run by Iron Lynx.

Lamborghini

Despite working within the design limits of the LMDh class, the SC63 looks like a proper Lambo racer. With sharp angles, a dramatic-looking rear wing, and Y-shaped taillights, it's immediately recognizable as a Lamborghini. The green and black (Verde Mantis and Nero Noctis) livery doesn't hurt, either.

Lamborghini will join some of its fellow sports car makers next year, such as Porsche, Cadillac, BMW, and Acura. The Italian automaker has already begun electrifying its road cars with the new Revuelto being a plug-in hybrid and, since there's no better way to improve performance technology than to go racing, the new LMDh car project should help make future electrified Lambos even better.