Cadillac’s New V-LMDh Race Cars Look Fantastic in Colorful Liveries

Cadillac has been showing off its new V-LMDh racecar in various promotional clips, but only in toned-down testing liveries. When it actually starts racing, it's going to be a different story, and now the brand is finally giving us a look at what we'll see when the machines hit the track.

The three cars are gold, blue, and red, colors straight off of Cadillac's "V" badge. All three liveries fade to black toward the rear of the vehicle, where the Cadillac badge is displayed abstractly on the vertical tail fin. The brand name also appears—just to make sure you know what you're looking at.

Cadillac

The red No. 31 car is run by Action Express, while the gold No. 1 machine is operated by Chip Ganassi Racing. Both will be driven in the 2022 WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, as well as at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The blue car is No. 2, a tribute to Cadillac's 1950 entry at Le Mans, Briggs Cunningham’s “Le Monstre.” It will be running in the FIA World Endurance Championship, which includes the 24 Hours of Le Mans as a part of its schedule.

The cars will make their racing debut soon at the Rolex 24 at Daytona on Jan. 28. As previously mentioned, though, we've been seeing—and hearing—them testing for some time. The Cadillacs are the only cars on the grid to feature naturally aspirated engines, and the only ones with cross-plane V8s. To say they sound distinctive is an understatement.