BMW Will Return to Sports Car Racing in 2023 With Hybrid Prototype for LMDh Class

BMW's return to the pinnacle of sports car racing is now confirmed, following rumors last month about the brand's possible development of a new hybrid race car for the new LMDh class. The announcement was made by BMW M boss Markus Flasch, who took to his Instagram account to share a photo with the caption: "We are back! Daytona 2023." The photograph shared shows the iconic V12 LMR race car, which clinched the overall win at Le Mans back in 1999—the only one to date—against the likes of Toyota, Audi, and Panoz. Even though very little about the upcoming race car is known, it's obvious that it will not be powered by an engine even remotely similar to the one found in its predecessors, given the nature of the LMDh class.

AP

Set to compete in the hybrid LMDh field of the World Endurance Championship, these race cars will also share a rulebook with the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, making each car entry available for events like the Rolex 24 Daytona and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. So far, only Porsche, Audi, Acura, and now BMW have pledged to join the class.