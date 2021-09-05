Want a Brand-New 1953 Jaguar C-Type Race Car? Jag’s Got You Covered

Jaguar says that of the 53 Jaguar C-types built in the 1950s, 43 were sold to private owners and all of those with the less-powerful drum brakes. Up to 16 (eight were planned originally) of the Continuation C-Type will be available for sale with racing disc brakes, and while the pricing has not been disclosed, this will most certainly fall into the if-you-have-to-ask-you-can't-afford-it category.
Each hand-built, the 2022 version of the C-Type is a result of painstaking attention to detail. The paint process of the Continuation alone takes a week to complete, and buyers can choose from either leather seat options and 12 exterior colors like Suede Green, Cream, Pastel Blue, and (my favorite) British Racing Green.
For those with the means, the 2022 Continuation C-Type will be a blast to drive. On the other hand, with the anticipated price tag I'm wondering how many of them will actually see racing action or will sit in a private collection.