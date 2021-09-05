Want a Brand-New 1953 Jaguar C-Type Race Car? Jag’s Got You Covered

Jaguar Classic, the arm of the brand dedicated to recreating vintage builds and providing parts, has created a stunning Continuation C-type to celebrate its Le Mans Wins of the 1950s. Revealed to the public this weekend at the Concours d’Elegance at Hampton Court Palace in the UK, the Continuation C-type is a polished, gleaming redux of the original 1953 on which it is modeled. This one, however, is a decidedly modern version; it’s the first Jaguar Classic car to use 3D CAD to digitally reproduce a model.

Legendary designer and engineer Malcolm Sayer designed the original C-type with the XK120 engine, transmission, and suspension but with a body designed with top aerodynamic efficiency. With drivers Peter Walker and Peter Whitehead, it won its first time out at the Le Mans 24 in 1951; the team was one of three entered that year.