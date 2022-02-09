See the Radical Cadillac Prototype Race Car That'll Return to Le Mans

The Cadillac race car—for now named the Project GTP—is shaping up to be a seriously sharp-looking machine with performance that could take it to an overall win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It'll be developed in conjunction between Cadillac Racing, Design and Dallara. Exactly which engine will power the machine is unclear though, as the automaker has indicated it probably won't be using its current 6.2-liter racing V8. On this front, Cadillac only says that the prototype will have "a new Cadillac engine package in conjunction with the GTP common hybrid system."

More details about the LMDh contender will likely appear before it hits the racetrack at the Rolex 24 in January 2023. Cadillac's entry will be able to race in the Le Mans Hypercar class, among others. That means the American machine—alongside its equally star-spangled competitor, Glickenhaus—will be racing next at the storied French racetrack alongside the likes of Toyota, Peugeot, Alpine, Audi, BMW, and Porsche.

The Project GTP race car marks the first time Cadillac is returning to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in over two decades. There's thick competition, sure (just listen to what Porsche's got), but Cadillac has definitely learned a thing or two since it last raced there back in 2002. The brand has been competing in the IMSA series for a long time with good success—it won the DPi Manufacturer Championship last year—so that might add up to impressive results come 2023.