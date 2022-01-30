Acura Wins Rolex 24, Had to Dodge Two Porsches on Wild Last Lap

If there's one thing the 24 Hours of Daytona is great for, it's delivering some wild action in the last moments of the race. This year, we had an an all-out war between two Porsche 911 GT3Rs for the GTD Pro class win that ended with a spin right in front of the overall race-winning Acura.

It looked like the GTD Pro class was set for a Porsche 1-2 finish right before the last hour of the race, with Mathieu Jaminet in the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche leading Laurens Vanthoor in the No. 2 KCMG Porsche. Of course, no one wants to finish second when the first-place car is right in front of them, so this battle got extra spicy.

A lengthy full-course yellow in the last hour bunched the field back up, ensuring maximum drama when the race went back to green. The Porsche battle just got closer and closer from there, with a bump-filled swap of the class lead with less than five minutes to go. The No. 9 car dropped two wheels off track as Vanthoor tried to maintain his lead, but the No. 2 was firmly on the pavement and snuck on by.