Get Jacked Like a Real Tifosi With This Official Ferrari-Themed Home Gym

Can’t afford a Ferrari? Don’t worry because neither can I. That doesn’t mean you have to give up on your dream of seeing a Ferrari badge every time you open your garage. Instead of seeing it on an Italian supercar, though, you’ll have to look at it while doing lat pulldowns because someone in Inglewood, California is selling this officially licensed Technogym just for Tifosi.

Obviously, owning a Ferrari-themed home gym isn’t as cool as owning an actual exotic. But, when you’re showing it off, you can say it matches your real Ferrari that’s… in the shop. Maybe if they see the gym, they’ll actually believe you. And who knows, it could really impress on a first date.

Jokes aside, this 25-in-1 home gym actually looks like a solid setup. This product collaboration happened in 2007 and it was pretty state-of-the-art back then, with a wellness computer that not only gave workout instructions but also tracked data to help you improve. Like one of Stefon’s favorite nightclubs, this gym has everything, from lat pulldowns to chest presses, leg extensions, and even preacher curls. It just also happens to be red with tan leather padding—the signature Ferrari colorway—and has a few Prancing Horse badges.

Oh, the weight plate pin is shaped like a six-speed manual shift knob. Cute.

Mauricio Cardiel. Facebook

As cool as this is, I’m not quite sure who it’s for. A spray tan enthusiast? Maybe that guy who still wears ripped True Religion jeans and rolls up his short sleeves to expose a really edgy barbed wire tattoo?

It’s also incredibly expensive as far as home gyms go. It was $17,250 when new, which I understand because rich Ferrari owners are the kind of people who throw big money at flashy things to impress friends. But they probably have enough space in their mansion’s gym that they don’t need a 25-in-1, right? Unless the seller is willing to come down on the price, we normies are barely getting a discount at $16,999. A top-notch, brand-new home gym can be had for a tenth of that, though I guess when guests see your Bowflex, it’s harder to bluff about the SF90 in your other garage.

