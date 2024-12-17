Secretive Agency Determined To Ban Kei Cars Has Its Sights on Colorado Next

Kei car owners across the U.S. are fighting to register their vehicles, and while a few scattered victories give reason for hope, the lovable miniature machines aren’t in the clear yet. In addition to Rhode Island, Georgia, Maine, and Massachusetts infamously rejecting Kei cars, much to the chagrin of law-abiding enthusiasts, Colorado could soon join the fray. Right now, the Colorado DMV is considering a proposal that would outlaw Kei vehicle registrations and titles—no matter if they were imported legally or have been tagged in the past.

It should come as no surprise to anyone familiar with recent Kei car debacles that the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AMVAA) has its hands in this. The non-profit, non-governmental agency has been involved with almost all previous efforts to rid the U.S. of Kei cars. And while past storylines required some digging to identify the AMVAA as a player in attempted imported vehicle bans, the Colorado proposal names the organization explicitly.

The Drive reached out to the Colorado DMV and the AMVAA for comment. We’ll update this story if we get a response.

The Colorado DMV proposal points out, as advised by the AMVAA, that Kei cars are “compact, low horsepower vehicles that were designed for use on foreign roadways.” Indeed, those are defining characteristics of a Kei vehicle, along with their limits on length (130 inches), height (78 inches), width (60 inches), and engine displacement (660cc). Additionally, the pitched legislation states that due to Kei cars’ failure to meet FMVSS, EPA, and NHTSA standards, they have no place on Colorado roads.

Now, it’s no secret that Kei cars do not meet federal safety regulations. But they’re no different than many other vehicles older than 25 years that don’t have to meet FMVSS, as per the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration. And countless classic cars fail to meet these modernized standards, both foreign and domestic, with some like pre-war vehicles predating safety regulations altogether. Yet many of those cars are perfectly legal to register. Kei cars aren’t the safest things to drive on American highways since they’re tiny, slow, and likely won’t hold up well in a crash with a more modern American SUV, but you could say the same thing about almost any car built before 1990. So what’s with the Kei car hate?

Some Colorado Kei car owners in this Reddit thread say they’ve already been denied registration for their vehicles. It seems like a shadow ban may have been put in place, even if it’s not officially written into the state’s legal code. “I’ve been denied registration on my 1997 Suzuki Carry in Colorado,” one user wrote. Another replied to say the same, adding that the state patrol simply says the Department of Revenue won’t issue a title.

Coloradoans against this proposal can petition to repeal it and let their voices be heard. Public pressure works, too, as Kei car enthusiasts in Massachusetts applied enough of it to force legislators to pen Bill HD.5357, which not only legally defines Kei cars but also starts a legal process for inspecting, licensing, and registering new ones. Hopefully, Colorado gearheads can raise enough of a ruckus to get some legal backup, too.

