Honda’s Haru Is a Cute New Robot Made Cheer Up Kids in Hospitals

What’s worse than being stuck under six feet of snow? Being stuck in a hospital, especially if you’re a kid fighting cancer. To help make those long-term hospital stays less lonely, Honda has introduced an AI-powered robot to assist in the children’s well-being and rehabilitation.

The Honda Research Institute Japan (HRI-JP) is a subsidiary of Honda’s R&D department that focuses on the “research of cutting-edge technologies.” One result of this research is Haru, an AI-powered social robot in partnership with the Virgen del Rocío University Hospital (HUVR) in Seville, Spain.

Since 2021, HUVR has been using Haru in its pediatric oncology ward. The intent is to enhance the clinical and emotional care of the children and, so far, the project seems to be working. According to the Honda press release, the social experiment has confirmed “a certain level of positive effect on children with cancer.”

No specifics or metrics were provided on how the HUVR arrived at this conclusion. But the children’s hospital saw enough change in the kids’ attitudes and behaviors that it wants to introduce 10 Haru units to be used throughout the pediatric oncology unit to help its young patients on a daily basis.

“Typically, technologies used in hospitals focus on medical treatments or physical well-being,” said a statement from the HUVR. “However, Haru has positive psychological effect of lightening the mood of our young patients and also contributes to the well-being of the hospital as a whole. The support that Haru provides, enabling children under hospital care to feel more happiness and connection with others, is unique only to Haru and offers valuable benefits not found in traditional medical care.”

Honda

Haru measures just 12 inches in height. Not only does its compact size make Haru portable, but its desktop-friendly footprint is not intimidating to the kids who may already be feeling overwhelmed.

Using a built-in camera and microphones, Haru captures biometric information of who it’s interacting with, such as facial expressions and voice tone. The information is analyzed, which then allows Haru to understand the child’s current emotional state and how to best interact with him or her. Haru can also be connected to a child via a linked wristwatch-type wearable for more detailed analysis.

Haru itself has no human attributes and was developed to communicate in a neutral way, which allows the robot to navigate group interaction as easily as it does individual ones. Haru was purposely designed to be a social butterfly, to make people smile, to be empathic. At least as empathetic as a robot can be.

This isn’t the first time Honda has created a happiness-inducing project for children. Last year, Honda Performance Development (rebranded as Honda Racing Corporation) unveiled “Shogo,” an electric ride-on vehicle for hospital patients ages four through nine. Although Haru isn’t about life in the fast lane of the pediatrics ward, as long as the kids are happy and comfortable while in the hospital, that’s all that matters.

