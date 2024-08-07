Cancer Patient’s Last Wish: Save My Pristine Manual Honda Accord Coupe

There’s nothing particularly special about seeing a 2007 Honda Accord listed for sale. I can pop on Facebook Marketplace and find about 30 within ten miles of me in under 60 seconds. However, this 2007 Honda Accord is special for several reasons and it’s headed to auction so that its next owner will hopefully love it as much as its previous one.

The Accord was listed at AutoHunter by Tyson Hugie, a YouTuber who specializes in collecting and restoring Hondas and Acuras. One of Hugie’s friends, Mark, reached out about his extremely low-mileage, well-maintained 2007 Honda Accord Coupe. Tragically, Mark was diagnosed with terminal cancer and asked Hugie to do two things for him: shoot a featured video with his beloved Accord, and two, find a new owner who would love it as much as he did. Hugie completed the first request and is in the process of wrapping up the second one. That’s where you can help.

AutoHunter

This one-owner, 2007 Accord is not only still in perfect condition—nearly looking like it did back in 2007—but with just 46,000 miles on it, it’s practically new. It’s a classic enthusiast spec, too. Accord Coupe with Honda’s fantastic 2.4-liter VTEC four-cylinder engine and a five-speed manual. However, it also has manually operated cloth seats and the only interior nicety is the leather-wrapped shift knob. Mark’s Accord is a simple driver’s machine that cares about nothing but being fun to drive, economical and reliable.

Sadly, Mark passed away on June 20. Now, his Accord is looking for a new loving owner, someone who will take meticulous care of it, just like Mark did. Is a 2007 Accord with cloth seats and a four-cylinder engine going to fetch big money at auction, even with its low mileage and heartwarming story? Probably not. However, Hugie will be donating $1,000 of the final bid’s winnings to the American Cancer Society in Mark’s name. There are five days left on the auction, and the bid at the time of writing is $1,100. So any enthusiast interested in an inexpensive, but fun and reliable, sports coupe has the chance to get a great car and be part of a great story.

