Morgan Is Bringing Its Plus Four Roadster to the US: Report

The Morgan Motor Company is expanding its resurgence into the United States market by finally offering four-wheeled vehicles after a lengthy absence. First, it brought the Super 3, Morgan’s hilarious three-wheeled, open-top roadster, to our shores. Now, according to Hagerty, the 2025 Morgan Plus Four is on its way, but it will only be sold in limited numbers.

Since the Morgan Plus Four doesn’t meet all of the U.S. safety requirements for new cars, it has to be sold under a replica car exemption clause that’s built into the FAST (Fixing America’s Surface Transportation) Act. The replica car clause allows certain cars to be exempt from most federal regulations as long as they’re “intended to resemble the body of another motor vehicle that was manufactured not less than 25 years before the manufacture of the replica vehicle.” Since Morgan hasn’t really changed its design language in 106 years, the Plus Four counts as a replica car, despite being all new under the skin.

Morgan Motor Company

However, sale via the replica car clause means that Morgan is limited to delivering just 325 cars per year. So customers will likely have to fight to get allocations, and it isn’t going to be cheap. Hagerty claims that Morgan has hundreds of customers who have already agreed to pay around $74,500 for the Plus Four. The Drive has reached out to Morgan to confirm this information and will update this story with whatever we learn.

For that money, customers get a four-cylinder, 2.0-liter turbocharged BMW engine, good for 255 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. It’s the same engine you’ll find in a BMW 230i, just wrapped in far better-looking metal (and wood). In the U.K., the Plus Four can be had with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission, but it’s unclear if American buyers will have the same choice. Also unclear is whether American cars will be available with the new optional Dynamic Handling pack that comes with adjustable Nitron suspension and a rear anti-roll bar.

Morgan Motor Company

It’s cool to know that Morgan is bringing more of its products here to the States, as they’re such unique, interesting cars in this modern homogenized market. Making the Plus Four available will also give the brand’s American fans the option of actually driving something with four wheels.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com