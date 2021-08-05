Morgan—That Morgan—Built a Stick-Shift Safari Car, and Boy Can It Drift

The Morgan Motor Company might be 112 years old but it's not opposed to jumping on modern car trends. For starters, the English manufacturer is now making a Plus Four CX-T that's "designed explicitly for overland adventure." It's got knobby tires and skid plates to prove it!

Everything's going Safari these days, though Morgan seems to have done it properly in some ways by partnering with the Dakar specialists at Rally Raid UK. It also turned to EXE-TC for a coilover suspension setup, which was designed specifically for the Plus Four CX-T. Thanks to that and those large-diameter Maxxis all-terrain tires, it touts nine inches of ground clearance—slightly more than a Subaru Outback.