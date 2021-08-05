Morgan—That Morgan—Built a Stick-Shift Safari Car, and Boy Can It Drift

Morgan didn't elaborate on the CX-T's powertrain, though we know it rides on CX-generation architecture like the normal Plus Four. As Road and Track points out, it may pack a 2.0-liter turbocharged BMW four-cylinder. In other applications, that engine makes 255 horsepower and as much as 295 pound-feet of torque. While not as high-revving as, say, the Ariel Nomad's Honda K-Series engine, that would give the Morgan plenty of pep on gravel trails.
The interior is nicely appointed without being needlessly luxurious; when a car has two spare tires mounted at the rear with a Rotopax jerry can and a shovel, the seats don't need to massage you. All the dials and switchgear are decidedly Morgan, and what's more, there's a perfectly placed stick-shift so you can decide how much dust you kick up at any speed.