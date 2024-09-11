The Iconic Citroen SM Has Been Reborn As God-Tier Concept Luxury Coupe

I don’t think I’ll ever understand Citroen‘s decision to separate its “DS” model line and turn it into its own luxury car brand. DS is now a brand that feels like an afterthought, instead of the iconic model line that it used to be (even if the more recent Citroen DS models didn’t live up to the name’s history). However, despite the confusion, DS did get one thing right—this new SM Tribute concept car.

The new SM Tribute concept is, well, a tribute to the iconic Citroen SM, one of the coolest, strangest, and most fascinating sport luxury coupes ever made. The tribute to it was made, “as if SM had continued to develop over the past five decades,” per a press release. And DS nailed the assignment, as it genuinely looks like an SM that’s continuously evolved over several generations until this point. Every other car company needs to take note: that’s how you revive a legend.

Stellantis

You don’t even need to see the name to know what it is. While the proportions are much more modern—with a shorter rear deck, longer front doors with a smaller back seat, a longer dash-to-axle ratio, and shorter overhangs—the spirit of the original SM is there. The SM’s signature design elements always included its arrow-like C-pillar kink and rear wheel coverings. The former is more subtle on the Tribute but the latter was reimagined to be smaller and even feature a little window that shows the top of the wheel. It’s also removable if you’d prefer to see the full wheel. I guess it never could be the same as the original, though, as modern brakes are far larger and require more cooling airflow.

While the SM Tribute’s stick-figure headlights aren’t as charming as the original’s, and its lower front fascia is too large and aggressive, the big glass panel covering the headlights and grille gives off the best sorts of vintage Citroen vibes.

Stellantis

Admittedly, the SM Tribute does get a bit too techy and messy inside for me. I like the skate-ramp center console but the rest of the interior design is an assault on the eyeballs. It’s just too much. And even though it’s so very French to use weird steering wheels, the rectangular one in the SM Tribute just isn’t good.

There aren’t any specs for the SM Tribute, as it doesn’t seem like a car DS is looking to build in real life. However, if it does end up becoming a reality (I’m crossing my fingers so hard I’m losing circulation), it will almost certainly be electric. The original had a Maserati V6—the unholy blend of French design and Italian reliability—so it would be amazing if this SM Tribute became a production car with Maserati’s current Nettuno V6. But that seems unlikely at best.

Stellantis

We get neither Citroens nor DS’ here in North America, so if it does go into production, we likely wouldn’t get it anyway. But since DS is part of Stellantis, never say never. Either way, the SM Tribute is probably the best vintage revival concept I’ve seen and more brands need to take note of how it’s done.

