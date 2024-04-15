2025 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore: The Fastest Convertible EV Ever

Roof-optional electric sports cars aren't exactly in strong supply these days, which is why Maserati's latest creation, the 2025 GranCabrio Folgore, is rather notable. For starters, it reinforces the Italian automaker's commitment to high-performance EVs as it transitions to a purely electric lineup by 2028. Like many of its topless predecessors, the new convertible wears a soft top to keep weight in check for better handling and retain a smaller footprint to free up space in the trunk. More important to aficionados of the Trident, however, is the EV's 800-volt architecture which produces 760 horsepower with the help of Formula E-derived silicon carbide inverters.

The GranCabrio adheres to three basic principles: high performance, beautiful design, and comfort over long distances. And speaking of long distances, the estimated non-EPA driving range is about 250 miles, so that's how often you'll have to pull over to stretch your legs for a bit.

Maserati

Three 300-kW permanent magnet electric motors power the new member of the Folgore family—one in the front and two in the rear. Drivers can select rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive on the fly, with 100% power output available in either mode. Donuts, anyone? Also, some pretty clever torque vectoring means that up to 400 hp can be applied to a single rear wheel when in RWD mode.

Maserati claims that with a top speed of 181 mph, the GranCabrio Folgore is the fastest electric convertible in the world, as well as the first convertible EV in the luxury segment. (Here's hoping Genesis arrives soon with some healthy competition.) It can reportedly do zero to 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds and zero to 124 mph in just 9 seconds. Despite tipping the scale at 5,158 pounds, the GranCabrio Folgore can go from 60 mph to a full stop in 121 feet thanks to six-piston Brembo brakes.

While Maserati's electric two-doors share drivetrains whether you opt for a roof or not, they obviously differ in terms of design. There's something about an open-air Italian grand tourer that's simply more seductive, more captivating, and just plain more fun than their fixed-roof counterparts. Much like the Mistral Spyder from the '60s or the original Ghibli Spyder SS, the GranCabrio draws the eye with its smooth lines and perfect balance of luxury and sportiness.

Maserati

Whether welcoming the sun or closing off to protect its occupants from the elements, the power soft top needs just 14 seconds to do its mechanical dance—and it'll open or close so long as the car is moving at 31 mph or slower.

The cabin is identical to the GranTurismo's, though Maserati design boss Klaus Busse explained to The Drive at the reveal that it will feature unique color palettes. He also explained the logic behind the touchscreen’s positioning, which sits lower in the dash instead of higher up as in most cars nowadays.

"The screen sits lower to minimize distractions. Maseratis are about hands on the wheel and eyes on the road," said Busse.

More details on the GranCabrio Folgore will be available closer to sale, which is currently slated to begin in the fourth quarter of this year. Should you want to bring one of these home, be expected to part ways with a little over $200,000.