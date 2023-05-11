The Maserati V8 Is Going Out of Production This Year

If there's one thing Maserati has been known for in recent decades, it's the sonorous roar of its legendary V8s. Times are changing, however, and that glorious powerplant's days are numbered.

The company's current twin-turbo V8 is a proud performer, delivering 572 horsepower along with a brilliant soundtrack. It presently serves as the heart of the Trofeo trims of the Levante, Ghibli, and Quattroporte. With the engine set to go out of production in late 2023, the corresponding models will remain on sale into 2024.

Maserati

Maserati expects these final V8 models to become collector's items due to the turning point in the brand's history. As we've seen with the last of anything, be it manual Ferraris or the final Bugatti Chiron, prices tend to spiral upwards. Those desiring one of the last V8 Maseratis would do well to ring their dealership sooner rather than later, lest there's a rush toward the end of this year.

The end of the V8 era comes with the dawning of the electric one. The Maserati GranTurismo Folgore and the Grecale Folgore will be the brand's first EV car and SUV respectively. Both models are set to debut in the US in Q4 this year. Every Maserati will have an electric trim by 2025, with the brand transitioning to build EVs only by 2030.

The GranTurismo Folgore is set to be Maserati's first all-electric car when it debuts later this year. Maserati

Maserati isn't saying goodbye to the V8 without a proper sendoff, though. The Ghibli 334 Ultima and Levante V8 Ultima will serve as the last hurrah for the company's V8 line. Details on these special models are scant, with Maserati set to reveal them in their grandeur at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July this year.

Subscribe to Drive Wire . Stay up to speed with the latest news, car reviews, and culture stories sent straight to your inbox daily.

Maserati has always stood out as the more exotic alternative to its more conventional luxury rivals. Part of that is down to Italian flair, and part of it was down to the sounds it could get out of a meaty V8 engine. Change is always tough to deal with, but know this: Maserati's V8s will be only more special when they're gone.