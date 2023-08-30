Whoa: Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Revealed as Stunning 620-HP Supercar

Alfa Romeo is finally back with a proper mid-engine supercar, something it hasn't had in decades: the 33 Stradale. Alfa boss Jean-Philippe Imparato said the 33 Stradale would be something worthy of living in the brand's Milan-based museum, and he wasn't kidding. It's stunning.

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is a throwback to the original Tipo 33 Stradale of the 1960s, and it's one of the most dramatic retro-inspired supercar designs in recent memory. It genuinely looks like a modern interpretation of the gorgeous '60s supercar, with its muscular front and rear fenders, low-slung front end, and even side windows that bend into the roof.

Alfa Romeo

Only 33 cars will be made, all of which are already sold, and each one was uniquely designed with input from its customers.

Exciting as the Stradale looks, it's actually underneath the body where things get really interesting. There are two versions of the car: internal-combustion engine and battery-electric. Customers had the choice of a purely piston-powered 33 or a fully electric one. Stuffed into the carbon-fiber monocoque is either a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 with 620 horsepower—likely similar to the "Nettuno" powerplant in the Maserati MC20—or electric motors making a combined 750 horsepower. The latter, too, seems as though it comes courtesy of the Trident badge.

The gas-powered 33 Stradale sends its power through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox to the rear wheels, via a limited-slip diff. Alfa didn't specify, but the electric version likely uses the same tri-motor setup as the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore, giving it two motors at the rear axle and a single motor up front. The electric 33 Stradale is said to have a WLTP-rated range of about 450 miles.

Alfa Romeo

As expected, the 33 Stradale V6 is much lighter than its electric sibling, weighing in at around under 3,300 pounds, while the 33 Stradale BEV is said to be under 4,600 pounds. Despite the power difference, both powertrains are said to get the car from 0-62 mph in under three seconds. Alfa also claimed that the electric version can do the sprint in under 2.5 seconds during the livestream. Top speed for the gas-powered car is 207 mph, and 193 mph for the one lugging all those batteries.

To make sure every Stradale handles the way a supercar should, former Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas helped tune the chassis at the Balocco Proving Ground in Vercelli, Italy. Alfa claims the supercar was made to feel equally at home on both the road and the track.

The interior is delightfully simple, playing on the namesake's motorsport roots. It features a barren dashboard without any expansive screens or ambient lighting, a simple button-less three-spoke steering wheel made from metal and leather, and just two digital gauges split by a small display. There is an infotainment system, and it looks like the same one you'd find in an MC20, but it's mounted low, out of the driver's periphery.

Alfa Romeo

One of the coolest aspects of the cabin is its metal control panel. There are two knurled metal levers for gear selection: one for automatic or manual shifts and the other for reverse. There are also lovely metal switches for various other car controls, including suspension and drive modes. Adding even more visual drama are the ceiling mounted controls, which sit between the top edges of the door glass.

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is a gorgeous supercar with unique dual-powertrain configurations that's hard not to love. It's just a shame only 33 will be made, and if you want one now, it's too late to get in line.