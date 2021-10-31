Striking 1991 Alfa Romeo SZ With Glorious V6 Won’t Sell Cheap

The SZ, or Sport Zagato, was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show as a prototype in 1988 in the wake of Alfa Romeo’s acquisition by Fiat. Those who saw it had strong reactions; they either loved it or hated it. As a result, Fiat decided to go with a limited run of a tad over 1,000 of the SZ models under the Alfa Romeo badge. Every single one of them sported Alfa Rosso thermoplastic panels bonded to a steel shell along with tan leather inside and a dark gray roof. All of them, that is, except for one anomaly: the one presented to Zagato boss Andrea Zagato in black on black.

One of the red models, complete with a sport-tuned Giuseppe Busso-designed 3.0-liter V6 making sweet music, is for sale out of San Mateo, California through auction site Collecting Cars. It has just shy of 32,000 miles on the clock and it’s a jewel. With three days to go, the bidding is picking up and sits at $31,250 at this writing.