Striking 1991 Alfa Romeo SZ With Glorious V6 Won’t Sell Cheap

Imported from Japan to the U.S. only recently, the SZ had a full workup at Dino Motors in San Mateo, and it still rides on its original 16-inch split-rim alloy wheels wrapped in Continental ExtremeContact sport tires. A nice update is the audio system, which was swapped out for a Pioneer Carrozzeria head unit with remote control and USB port.
The SZ was built on Alfa's floorplan for the 75, but the materials and tuning were based on Group A and IMSA racing specs. According to the Lane Museum, cooling for the engine and transaxle were tweaked, the engine received larger intake and exhaust manifolds, and the valves and camshaft profiles were upgraded. In the end, the SZ engine could make 210 horsepower, driving the rear wheels through a five-speed manual.