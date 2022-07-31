Alfa Romeo’s Flagship Sports Car Coming in 2025, But Will it be Electric?

Alfa Romeo is apparently getting ready to launch a new flagship sports car, something to define the brand as it moves into the future. While the production car won't arrive until 2025 at the earliest, according to Autocar, Alfa is said to be revealing concept version of the upcoming sports car by the end of 2023. Strangely, though it doesn't seem as if Alfa knows exactly what sort of powertrain it's going to have just yet.

(The Drive reached out to Alfa Romeo but a spokesperson declined to comment)

Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato said that the initial plan was to launch a new all-electric sports car by the end of the decade. However, it might actually come sooner than that, and with an internal combustion engine (ICE) instead, as per Autocar's report.

“For the moment, I have two scenarios: full ICE or full EV,” Imparato said. He claimed that, either way, it's going to be "very exciting, very selective and very expensive.” That sounds a little bit like this upcoming sports car will be sold in limited numbers and act as a halo car for the brand.

Whatever becomes of this new Alfa sports car, though, we're expected to get a taste of it next year. Alfa Romeo seemingly wants to put out a concept car, or potentially even just a teaser sketch, of the sports car in 2023. Imparato stressed that this unnamed car will match the sportiness that defines the brand.

Imparato was also asked if this upcoming sports car would be reminiscent of the gorgeous and iconic Alfa Romeo T33 Stradale. “I can say yes, but I can’t say anything else." he said. That could potentially mean it will be mid-engine, just like the T33. Unless it's electric, of course.