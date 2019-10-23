Some Savage Crashed This Beautiful 2008 Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione
This is why we can't have nice things.
Few cars elicit the reaction that the Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione does. We still remember the first time the 8C Competizione drifted across Top Gear’s soggy British airfield, the car’s Ferrari-sourced V-8 howling at the moon. The memory has stuck with us to this day, which is why when we saw this 2008 Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione crashed on Copart, we shed a few tears.
The concept Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione was first shown at the 2003 Frankfurt Motor Show. According to Alfa Romeo at the time, the 8C concept was meant to hark back to the brand’s pre-war racing cars and rebirth its sporting range. After its debut, a prototype was built using a 3.0-liter car, but later abandoned. Three years later, at the 2006 Mondial de l’Automobile, Alfa Romeo showed off the production version of the 8C Competizione.
At the time, Alfa Romeo had hopped that the 8C Competizione would be what brought the brand back to the United States after departing in 1995. However, though the 8C Competizione’s lines were penned years before the global financial meltdown, the crash happened just as the 8C Competizione went into production. And though Alfa Romeo announced the 8C would be highly limited, only 1,000 cars—500 coupes and 500 Spiders—ever made it out of Alfa Romeo’s factory in Modena, Italy, making the 8C a rare gem indeed.
Powered by a Maserati/Ferrari co-developed, but Ferrari-built, cross-plane 4.7-liter V-8 enginecoupled to a 6-speed single-clutch automated manual transmission, the 8C Competizione sent its power rearward to a limited-slip differential. From the factory, Alfa Romeo quoted that the 8C Competizione made 444 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque with a screaming redline of 7,500 rpm.
60 mph took 4.2 seconds, while the quarter-mile was handled in 12.4 seconds. Alfa Romeo also said that the 8C Competizione could go on to a top speed of 181 mph. A set of Brembo-built carbon-ceramic brakes were also included to halt the car’s prodigious—for the time—power. Built on a steel frame, the phenomenal contours of the 8C Competizione were made of carbon fiber that was made by Italian coachwork ITCA Produzione. The bodies were then taken from ITCA Produzione and sent to Modena where they were hand-assembled at the Maserati factory in Modena.
When new, the Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione cost U.S. buyers $250,000. 8C Spiders carried an extra $50,000 premium. The cars have, however, recently seen their values rise as its looking increasingly likely that Alfa Romeo will once again leave the U.S. market. Which brings us back to this crashed example.
According to the listing, the 8C Competizione has front end damage, though it’s unclear what caused the accident. We’d hazard to guess that it rear-ended a car given the way the carbon fiber bumper was crushed. It couldn’t have been that hard of a hit as the car’s airbags didn’t deploy and the engine bay looks intact. Praise be. It currently shows 8,027 miles on the odometer and carries an estimated retail value of $388,458.
However, the current bid is only up to $134,000. If the car sells, and the damage is restricted to what can be seen in the photos, the purchaser could be looking at a massive windfall. We just hope that it returns to the road and stokes the memories of others someday soon.
